Paint Outdoors: Plein Air in Wustum Gardens

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Focus on the natural landscape as subject for location painting. Tricks and tips to make the experience enjoyable will be covered. All mediums welcome. Some comfort with the medium is preferable for this one day workshop. Please bring a lunch and dress for outdoors.

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

$40 RAM Members; $48 Non-Members

Supply List available at https://www.ramart.org/content/paint-outdoors-plein-air-wustum-gardens

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
262-636-9177
