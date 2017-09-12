Event time: 1-3:30pm

Painting – Beginner & Beyond 4 week session

Thursdays: Oct 5th- 26th 1-3:30pm

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! For those of you who don’t know Kathy, she’s a gifted artist, but equally important to her students, she’s a patient, empowering instructor. You will learn a lot from her calm, skilled approach! Oil painters bring oil paints, no-odor turpentine and Liquin gel medium. Acrylic painters bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium. Everyone bring brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Class Fee: $75

Price: $75