Painting Beginner & Beyond

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 1-3:30pm

Painting – Beginner & Beyond    4 week session

Thursdays:  Nov 9th - Dec 7th   1-3:30pm

           

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you!  For those of you who don’t know Kathy, she’s a gifted artist, but equally important to her students, she’s a patient, empowering instructor.  You will learn a lot from her calm, skilled approach! Oil painters bring oil paints, no-odor turpentine and Liquin gel medium. Acrylic painters bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium. Everyone bring brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on.  Bring images if you want them for reference.  Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor:     Kathleen Laybourn MFA       Class Fee: $75

Price: $75

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
