Painting with Wendi Turchan

Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095

Saturday, March 10 | 10:30–3:30

Learn about Turchan’s experimental techniques using a variety of paint media and papers. Engage in process-based painting methods and experiments to create both an individual and a collaborative painting. All supplies included. Bring a bag lunch

$50 with a MOWA Membership ($12+)

