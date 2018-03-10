Painting with Wendi Turchan
Museum of Wisconsin Art 205 Veterans Ave., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Saturday, March 10 | 10:30–3:30
Learn about Turchan’s experimental techniques using a variety of paint media and papers. Engage in process-based painting methods and experiments to create both an individual and a collaborative painting. All supplies included. Bring a bag lunch
$50 with a MOWA Membership ($12+)
