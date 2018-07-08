PAMELA MEANS-- SUNDAY, JULY 8TH 8PM

$10.00

Pamela Means views her music as both an artistic and political outlet—to her, the two are interwoven in the fabric of her lyrics and intricate guitar work.

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Pamela studied jazz and classical guitar at the Wisconsin Conservatory and began her singer-songwriter career in the coffeehouses and bars of the Midwest. She moved to Boston in the 1990s to take part in the city’s thriving music scene, making a mark with her (1998) politically-charged third album, Cobblestones.

Since then, Pamela has independently released four more albums and toured internationally, sharing the stage with the likes of Ani DiFranco, Pete Seeger, Neil Young, Indigo Girls, Joan Baez, Howard Zinn, Angela Davis, Eve Ensler, David Strathairn, Shawn Colvin, Richie Havens, Patty Larkin, Melissa Ferrick, Violent Femmes, Television, The Radiators, Adrian Belew, Leo Kottke, Janis Ian and many more. Notable appearances include the Newport, Falcon Ridge and Clearwater Folk Festivals, SXSW Music Conference, Woodford Folk Festival (Australia), Stockholm Pride (Sweden) and Jazz Cafe Alto (The Netherlands). Pamela Means has also composed for and licensed music to PBS, independent filmmakers and folkpoet Alix Olson’s multi-award-winning film and CD projects.

"When Pamela Means picks up her guitar and begins to sing, a listener doesn't forget her. She possesses musical attitude and purpose." - Steven Winters, WSHU Radio

www.PamelaMeans.com