Panel Discussion: 'No Hate, No Fear'
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin 1915 North Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
With the ever-growing hostility and violence towards immigrant communities emerging from places as high as the Oval Office, policies are being created that will continue the unjustified criminalization of innocent people searching for better opportunities—or just to be able to live in peace and freedom. The YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities. Join their upcoming panel discussion.
