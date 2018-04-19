Panel to explore 1960's civil rights protests at Marquette, on April 19

A panel of Marquette University alumni will explore how Marquette students challenged institutional racism 50 years ago, on Thursday, April 19, at 5:00 pm. at the Haggerty Museum of Art on the MU campus, at 530 N. 13th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

Dr. Albert Raboteau, Henry W. Putnam Professor of Religion Emeritus at Princeton, will moderate the panel discussion, “MU Protests: Fifty Years Later.” It also will include Art Heitzer, local attorney and civil rights activist, Greg Stanford, longtime columnist for the Milwaukee Journal, and Peggy Kendrigan, longtime administrator of Milwaukee County’s division of community corrections.

The event also marks the official launch of the “Protest@MU: Dissent on the Marquette Campus website, https://protestatmu. wordpress.com.