Escape from Wisconsin winters with a trip to paradise at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium, hosted by the Planetarium Club. Shows are held on Fridays, March 1 and 8 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. with an additional Sunday matinee on March 3 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Paradise at the Planetarium will take audiences on a simulated trip to the tropics to see vibrant island landscapes and the night sky as seen from countries close to the equator. Refreshing POG (Passion fruit-Orange-Guava) juice will be provided at the end of the program courtesy of the Planetarium Club.

The event includes the featured program projected on the planetarium dome, a live, indoor stargazing session navigating the night sky free of light pollution at an equatorial latitude, and some free, non-alcoholic fruit punch after the show.

Sponsored by the Planetarium Club, this event is free and open to all. Because tickets are not available for purchase ahead of time, please arrive at least 10 minutes before the program begins to check in at the doors and secure your admission. The show is first come, first served while the facility holds up to 70 audience members.

The UWM Planetarium is a wheelchair-accessible facility located on the UW-Milwaukee campus. For information about parking and directions, visit http://uwm.edu/planetarium/ .

For more information on the program, planetarium, or planetarium club, please visit our website at

http://uwm.edu/planetarium/ .