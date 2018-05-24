Folk Alley says “a lot of string bands like to talk about how they are innovating, but Parsonsfield actually delivers on that promise…their sound kick out the windows of what most people think of folk and bluegrass.”

Catch Parsonsfield onstage any night and the band’s joy is palpable. They trade instruments, share microphones, and shoot each other big grins. They sing in tight multi-part harmonies, their voices blending like they’ve been doing this together all their lives. That’s because Parsonsfield is a family band, not by birth, but by choice.