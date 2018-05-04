Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

to Google Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

PAT FERGUSON & THE SUNDOWN SOUND W/ VERY SPECIAL GUESTS ADAM GREUEL AND RUSSELL PEDERSEN (OF HORSESHOES & HAND GRENADES)- FRIDAY, MAY 4TH. 9PM

More Info

Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound (feat. members of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and more!)

w/ very special guest Adam Greuel (of HHG)

$10 adv / $12 dos

8:00pm Doors / 9:00pm Show

All Ages

Tickets on sale 2/28

http://mjgpro.com/event/pat-ferguson-the-sundown-sound-album-release-show-at-anodyne/

Info
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events
4142768081
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound w/Adam Gruel & Russell Pederson of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades - 2018-05-04 21:00:00