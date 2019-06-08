Pat Hazell's Permanent Record

From the creator of The Wonder Bread Years comes a one-man show that reveals evidence of a misspent youth. Your permanent record holds all the secrets that can dramatically impact your future. Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell uncovers his own record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity. From his early addiction to card tricks (up to three packs a day) to his recent divorce living happily ever after, Pat opens the vault to all his faults to turn a stroll down Memory Lane into a high-speed chase down Memory Highway. If you can’t laugh at yourself, why not laugh at him?

Tickets $25