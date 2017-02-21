Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins

Event time: 8pm

Milwaukee’s The Coffee House, now in its 50th Year, is proud to present Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Performing on guitars and piano, Stevenson and Siemsen create and record original songs as well as their own variations on timeless pieces that often span the ages of creativity in sound. Their most recent CD entitled, “Paint Me a Picture”, charted as one of the most played folk CDs in the country in June 2015.

Price: $6 suggested