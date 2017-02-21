Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins

Google Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Event time: 8pm

Milwaukee’s The Coffee House, now in its 50th Year, is proud to present Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Performing on guitars and piano, Stevenson and Siemsen  create and record original songs as well as their own variations on timeless pieces that often span the ages of creativity in sound.  Their most recent CD entitled, “Paint Me a Picture”, charted as one of the most played folk CDs in the country in June 2015.  

Price: $6 suggested

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Patty Stevenson and Craig Siemsen w/John Higgins - 2017-03-11 00:00:00