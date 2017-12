Paul Rebek & Friends Christmas Jam

Christmas Show This Friday Dec 15th!

Come join in the fun at O'Donoghue's Pub in the back room...

Pablo & featured musical guest performers ...

Dick Marks ~ Scott Bush ~ Rob Anderson ~

~ Skip Collins ~ Mike Brinen ~ Mike Rakowicki ~

~ Margaret Desch ~ Dick Doucette ~

~ Josh Wendelberger & Tom Spolar!

What?! A Christmas Party with LIVE MUSIC at O'Donoghue's Pub this Friday Night at 8:00 PM...

That's right...Pablo & many talented musical guests will be playing together for a night of good cheer, music and outright jamming!