Paul Silbergleit Trio & Friends-Paul’s 50th

Tuesday January 2nd - 8:00pm

No Cover

Milwaukee jazz guitar veteran Paul Silbergleit ushers in his second half-century of life in the good company of bassist Clay Schaub, drummer Dave Bayles, and a whole slew of special guest musicians. It’s a birthday party as well as a performance, so for this occasion there’ll be snacks served, no cover charge, and still an open door to friends and strangers alike, so come down and join the festivities!

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
