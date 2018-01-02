Paul Silbergleit Trio & Friends-Paul’s 50th

Tuesday January 2nd - 8:00pm

Paul Silbergleit Trio & Friends - Paul’s 50th

No Cover

****

Milwaukee jazz guitar veteran Paul Silbergleit ushers in his second half-century of life in the good company of bassist Clay Schaub, drummer Dave Bayles, and a whole slew of special guest musicians. It’s a birthday party as well as a performance, so for this occasion there’ll be snacks served, no cover charge, and still an open door to friends and strangers alike, so come down and join the festivities!