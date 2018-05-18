The Paul Thorn Band

Mark your calendars for Paul Thorn's annual concert weekend in Green Lake, WI!

Sponsored by Pinnacle Plumbing, LLC

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $30.

With only 200 seats in this historic venue there is not a bad seat in the house!

This critically acclaimed singer/songwriter has been pleasing crowds for years with his muscular brand of roots music – bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern – producing fourteen highly praised CDs and digital downloads along the way