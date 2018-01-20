Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue

Characters from the Nickelodeon smash hit “Paw Patrol” star in this live spinoff of the show. After the mayor of Adventure Bay goes missing on the day of a big save, Plucky 10-year-old Ryder and his pack of highly talented rescue dogs step in to save the day. The set and character designs are every bit as bright and colorful as the ones on the TV show. (Also Sunday,. Jan. 21)