Paws and Claws Gala 2018
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us for the 2018 Paws & Claws Gala, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s favorite formal event of the year! This year’s gala will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the historic Pfister Hotel, and will feature silent and live auctions, raffles, a wine & spirits pull, dinner, photo booth, and of course, pups in ball gowns and cats in tuxedos! Learn more at gala.wihumane.org.
Info
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Misc. Events