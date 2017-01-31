Event time: Noon

Help us drink 1,000 cans of PBR for charity! Get to Nomad on Saturday, February 25th for our 2nd Annual PBR 1K, raising funds for the Milwaukee Simba Soccer Club!

Your $10 donation goes right to the club, whose mission is the complete development of its players as good citizens and excellent soccer players. Info at >> http://simbamke.weebly.com/

Enjoy FREE Ian's pizza and FREE BelAir Cantina tacos while rocking out to DJ Paul H all day long! Plus, you could win some amazing PBR swag. See you at Nomad!

Price: $10