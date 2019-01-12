Peace Action of Wisconsin Activist Training

Peace Action Center 1001 E. Keefe Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

This workshop, presented by activists and former fellows at the Marquette University Center for

Peacemaking George Martin and Julie Enslow, will cover meeting facilitation, strategy chart planning, nonviolent direct actions and more. To register, email juliebenslow@gmail.com with the subject line “activist training” or call 414-745-5740.

Peace Action Center 1001 E. Keefe Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
