"Peace and rebirth. Songs for Spring" Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir

"Peace and rebirth. Songsfor Spring"

Concert by the Bach Chamber Choir



PEACE AND REBIRTH

Songs for Spring

Lo, the Winter is past,the snow is over and gone!



These words reflect thejoyful spirit of William Billings’

song “I am the Rose of Sharon”. It will be among the twenty-or-

so selections to be performed at the Bach Chamber Choir’s

upcoming concerts. Ranging from 16th-century composer William

Byrd to contemporary works by Brian McLinden, John Rutter,

Jean Szymko, and many others, the music promises to calm and rejuvenate thespirit.

The program will be presented at twodifferent locations

a week apart.



Tickets (cash or check please):

$18 at the door

$17 in advance

$10 for students

$1 discount for seniors



For tickets and more information, call (414) 319-9816

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com

Visit us also on Facebook!