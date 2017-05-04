"Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts

Google Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 7pm

The music of John Lennon comes to life with upwards of 20 of Milwaukee’s finest musical acts taking part to help raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Benefit for Wisconsin’s Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) & The National Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence!

Price: $10

Info
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts - 2017-05-28 00:00:00