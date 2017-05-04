"Peace" Thru Music" John Lennon Tribute/Benefit w/many acts
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 7pm
The music of John Lennon comes to life with upwards of 20 of Milwaukee’s finest musical acts taking part to help raise awareness for sensible gun laws. Benefit for Wisconsin’s Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) & The National Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence!
Price: $10
