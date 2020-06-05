Peaceful Protest To Support The Movement For Racial Equality

Peaceful protest at Civic Center Park on 56th St and Sheridan Rd. It would be incredible if we can fill the whole lot. This will be a peaceful protest for all races. Unity is the name of the game here. This is an opportunity to continue to let the nation hear our voices and know we will not stand by as people are killed and oppressed because the color of their skin. We will be taking a knee as well at this event. We will be going as long as we can go. I hope to see you all there and please spread the world.

I will be working on obtaining either speakers or a megaphone and I would ask if people would be able to share their whys as to why the protest and what this means to them. If you are interested in doing so please let me know.