UWM Peck School of the Arts presents Bruckner Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” UWM Symphony Orchestra Season Finale

Bruckner

Symphony No. 4 “Romantic”

UWM Symphony Orchestra Season Finale

Jun Kim, music director

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3

UWM Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jun Kim, will conclude its season performing magnificent Bruckner Symphony No. 4 "Romantic," considered the composer's most popular symphony.

Join us for an evening of beautiful music!

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Friday, May 3 | 7:30 p.m.

General - $12; Seniors, UWM faculty/staff - $8; Students, music majors & under 18 - Free