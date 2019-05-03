UWM Peck School of the Arts presents Bruckner Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” UWM Symphony Orchestra Season Finale
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Bruckner
Symphony No. 4 “Romantic”
UWM Symphony Orchestra Season Finale
Jun Kim, music director
7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3
UWM Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Jun Kim, will conclude its season performing magnificent Bruckner Symphony No. 4 "Romantic," considered the composer's most popular symphony.
Join us for an evening of beautiful music!
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, May 3 | 7:30 p.m.
General - $12; Seniors, UWM faculty/staff - $8; Students, music majors & under 18 - Free
Info
Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts (UW-Milwaukee) 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Live Music/Performance