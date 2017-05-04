Pepper's Ghost - A horror comedy

Event time: 7:30pm

The Alchemist Theatre's HALLOWEEN SHOW is back by very popular demand .

This year The Alchemist Theatre is producing a new, fun, and exciting horror-comedy!

PEPPER'S GHOST is a quirky tale about a group of misfits who “fake haunt” homes as elaborate practical jokes for high-paying customers. They soon discover, however, that their newest client's mansion may have it's own spooks and specters who are not willing to stick to their script.

PEPPER'S GHOST is a tale chocked full of special effects, creepy moments, and hilarious stupidity.

October 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28

7:30pm every night.

$29 = ROWS A THROUGH D (INCLUDES 1 ITEM FROM THE BAR.)

$19 = DISCOUNTED PRICE FOR ROWS E THROUGH H.

RESERVE YOUR SEATS EARLY HERE: www.THEALCHEMISTTHEATRE.com

