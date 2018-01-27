Percussive Arts Society-Wisconsin Chapter Presents 2018 Wisconsin Day of Percussion

Hosted by the Percussive Arts Society-Wisconsin Chapter &

WLC Percussion Professor Tom Schneller

On January 27, 2018 the Percussive Arts Society-Wisconsin Chapter will present the all-day 2018 Wisconsin Day of Percussion (DOP) in the Center for Arts And Performance at Wisconsin Lutheran College. The Wisconsin DOP is an annual event, that showcases the diversity of percussion, including drum set, world drumming, marching percussion, orchestral percussion, timpani, snare drum, keyboard percussion, drum circles, and much more.

The day will include multiple performances, clinics, and presentations, starting at 9AM and ending at 7PM. Percussionists of all experience levels and ages are encouraged to attend. In addition, there will be many sessions that non-percussionist band directors will find helpful to understand and teach the percussive arts. An all-day pass is available for $15 and are purchased at the door.

For more information regarding the Wisconsin Day of Percussion and the HS/MS Percussion Ensemble Festival, please visit the Wisconsin Day of Percussion website (http://www.pas.org/widop) or Facebook event (https://www.facebook.com/events/207669579769623/