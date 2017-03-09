Event time: 7pm

Renowned singer-songwriter Peter Mayer (who wrote “Blue Boat Home”) will perform in concert at Unitarian Church North on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 13800 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, in a building that replicates the Clausing barns built in the area in the late 1800s. The architecture of the church provides a spacious venue with unobstructed views. The public is invited to the event, which includes sales of beer and wine.

Tickets are $25 (PLUS $2.37 handling fee) in advance and $30 (PLUS $1.00 handling fee) at the door. Seating is limited to 175. Advance tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com

Mayer’s songs, from whimsical to profound, explore the mysteries of life and the spiritual aspects of the human journey. His acoustic guitar playing transcends the boundaries of folk music and has touched diverse audiences throughout the U.S. Visit www.petermayer.net for more on his music.

For more information, call the church office at 262-375-3890.

