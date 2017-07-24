Event time: 8pm

PETER MULVEY'S 10TH ANNUAL BIKE TOUR

Thu Sep 21 2017 8pm @ 224 W. Bruce St. - $15

This will be Peter Mulvey’s 10th Annual Bike Tour in which he’s biking the tour instead of driving. The whole band will be joining him and Sista Strings will open.

‘Are You Listening?’ is his Righteous Babe Records debut with a March 24, 2017 release. As DiFranco says, "Mulvey has been honing his craft for many a decade and it shows. He can play some badass guitar, sing to touch your heart, and write a song that will knock you down – and by knock you down, I mean lift you up."

Mulvey’s first love is playing music in a room for other people. He has performed some 4,000 concerts and traveled over a million miles to do it. He expects to continue to play upwards of 100 concerts a year this year and every year. DiFranco isn’t the only A-list supporter. Mulvey has shared stages with Emmylou Harris, Richard Thompson, Greg Brown, the Indigo Girls, and many others, and media have long praised his work.

NPR Music’s Bob Boilen has called his music “beautiful…. touching.”

Rolling Stone.com hailed his music ”haunting... A voice lush and hushed that occasionally sinks into a whisper."

tickets available in advance here-

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/petermulveys10thbiketour/

