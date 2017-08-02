Event time: 2:00 - 7:00 pm

Broadway's classic Tony Award-winning musical will whisk you away to a place where dreams soar high and no one ever grows up! Peter (played by Dani Kuepper) and his mischievous fairy sidekick visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook (played by Jim Mohr). Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a heartwarming story full of magic and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us.

Price: TICKETS $16, Student w/ID $10, Child $8 Lap $5