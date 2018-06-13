The Pewaukee Farmers Market is a community-based local market brought to you by the Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce. We are so excited and proud to be able to offer amazing products and services including: fresh produce, flowers, natural skin-care items, sauces, salsas, women's clothing, cooking mixes, chiropractic therapy, fitness programs, and more! Come stop by and see us each Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church from June 13th through August 29th (3:30-7:00pm).