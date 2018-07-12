The Pfister Book Club August
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Pfister Book Club will be held in the elegant Rouge ballroom, and Nicole, our previous Pfister Narrator, will be the moderator. This month's book will be: The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
New this summer - Advance purchase tickets required.
Purchase a ticket for $15 and receive an evening of fun, including:
-Entry to the Pfister Book Club meeting
-One (1) glass of wine, beer or soda in Lobby Lounge
-Specially created themed dessert
-Complimentary self-parking in the attached parking structure, if available
Info
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events