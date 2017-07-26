The Pfister Book Club August

Event time: 7-9pm

Join other book enthusiasts, and the Pfister Narrator, Nicole Mattke, in the elegant mezzanine level of the historic Pfister hotel to discuss the book, The Veins of the Ocean, by Patricia Engel. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with complimentary wine, refreshments, and desserts.

Price: Free