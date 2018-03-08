The Pfister Book Club: Little Fires Everywhere

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join fellow book enthusiasts and the Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke in the elegant Rouge Ballroom to discuss the book, Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with a complimentary themed dessert by Travis Martinez, executive pastry chef of The Pfister Hotel.

The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Today in Milwaukee, Workshops / Classes / Groups
