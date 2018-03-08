The Pfister Book Club: Little Fires Everywhere
Join fellow book enthusiasts and the Pfister Narrator Nicole Mattke in the elegant Rouge Ballroom to discuss the book, Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. Nothing stuffy about this club - all readers are encouraged to attend and enjoy the beauty of the Pfister along with a complimentary themed dessert by Travis Martinez, executive pastry chef of The Pfister Hotel.
