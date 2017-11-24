The Pfister Hotel’s Annual Tree Lighting Event

The Pfister Hotel’s tree lighting ceremony is one of Milwaukee’s most celebrated and anticipated traditions, offering a magical experience for guests of all ages. Featuring an 18-foot LED lighted holiday tree, the festive event includes complimentary holiday treats, music, hot cocoa and more. Parents are invited to bring their cameras, as Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving at 5:20 p.m. on a Milwaukee Fire Department fire truck to greet guests and pose for photos. Guests will be encouraged to write letters to Santa and drop them in Santa’s special mailbox, which he will take back with him to the North Pole. While the actual tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m., the other activities will extend to 6:30 p.m. To support those in need during the holiday season, The Pfister Hotel will be collecting food for Hunger Task Force and encourages guests to bring non-perishable food items. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy complimentary parking with any purchase.