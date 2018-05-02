Philharmonic Concerto Concert

The Carthage Philharmonic, under the direction of Dr. E. Edward Kawakami, will perform a concert on Saturday, May 12. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Carthage Philharmonic features a variety of instruments including strings, winds, and percussion. The ensemble performs from standard orchestral canon while providing additional opportunities to perform in smaller chamber ensembles. Previously, The Carthage Philharmonic has performed selections from such composers as Bach, Beethoven, Bizet, Haydn, and more. Their scholarly precision, delicate blend, and acute attention to detail all combine to create a balanced and beautiful sound sure to delight audiences.

Dr. E. Edward Kawakami, in addition to his role as conductor of the Carthage Philharmonic, is the Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Orchestral Activities, as well as an active clinician, guest conductor, and adjudicator. Dr. Kawakami has collaborated with award winning musicians like Pulitzer prize winner Ellen Twillich and Grammy award winning violinist Mark O’Connor. Before coming to Carthage, Dr. Kawakami served as conductor the California State University, Northridge Symphony and Chamber Orchestras, as well as being employed as a conductor of various musicals, film soundtracks, and varied guest conducting positions around Southern California. His credits also include Associate Music Director and conductor of the Tallahassee Youth Orchestras, Music Director of the Florida State University Campus Orchestra, Associate Conductor of the Big Bend Community Orchestra, Music Director of the Tallahassee Virtuosi and the affiliated Music Rebuilds philanthropic organization.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.