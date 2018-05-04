Dead Man's Carnival w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

DEAD MAN'S CARNIVAL

An incredibility eclectic Circus, Burlesque, & Variety showcase accompanied by Live American roots music from house band "The Magnificents". Famous for their long standing monthly productions on First Fridays at the Miramar theater. It is a real deal interactive vaudeville experience.

Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents

House band specializing in American Roots Genres

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
