Summer Concerts: Prof. Pinkerton and The Magnificents (5pm)

Thursday, July 11 (5-7 pm)

Professor Pinkerton & The Magnificents (Rockabilly Swing)

South Milwaukee Downtown Market, 11th and Milwaukee Avenues

Professor Pinkerton & The Magnificents are Milwaukee's champions of turn of the century American roots music and the house band for Dead Man’s Carnival, an incredibility eclectic circus, burlesque and variety showcase famous for their long-standing monthly productions on first Fridays at the Miramar Theater. Sponsored by Classic Cargo International