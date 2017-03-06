Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee

Google Calendar - Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee - 2017-05-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee - 2017-05-19 00:00:00

Event time: 8:30pm

Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee like you've ever seen him before.  Performing organ jazz, blues & funk, featuring an all new lineup.  Bring your dancing shoes!  Live In The Alley Cat Lounge @8:30pm - No cover. https://www.facebook.com/PierreHoneyBoyLee/

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553.  Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.

Price: Free - no cover

