Pierre Live

Pierre "Honeyboy" Lee like you've ever seen him before. Performing organ jazz, blues & funk, featuring an all new lineup. Bring your dancing shoes!

No cover. https://www.facebook.com/PierreHoneyBoyLee/

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553.