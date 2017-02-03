Pink Martini w/China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Pink Martini

featuring China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale

Tuesday, February 28

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Drawing inspiration from music all over the world- Pink Martini’s ‘Little Orchestra’ traverses a mind boggling amount genres from classical to jazz to samba to world music, performed in as many languages. If the United Nations had a house band…this would be it! Don’t miss international sensations ‘Pink Martini’ Live at The Pabst.

