Pius XI Performing Arts Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Students with Concert Gala

Pius XI Performing Arts Academy (PPPAA) will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Concert Gala on May 23, 2017 at 7 p.m. Over the past decade, the PPAA has provided performing arts education to more than 1,600 elementary and middle schools students in Milwaukee’s public and archdiocesan schools. The Concert Gala will honor longtime program supporters and sponsors while also featuring performances by more than 160 current PPAA students.

Several guests of honor will be recognized for their continued support of the PPAA during the Gala including Roger White, who will accept the Community Partnership Award on behalf of White House of Music. In honor of his lasting support of instrumental music and the PPAA, Daniel Beihoff of the Beihoff Foundation will receive the Pius XI Performing Arts Academy Life Time Achievement Award. Local arts advocates, government representatives and archdiocesan leaders will also take part in the Gala, including superintendent of archdiocesan schools, Kathleen Cepelka.

Sister Mary Jane Wagner will also be in attendance, representing the School Sisters of St. Francis. The PPAA is dedicated to the School Sisters of St. Francis, who in addition to begin the founding patronesses of Pius XI Catholic High School, have been cultivating music and the arts throughout Southeastern Wisconsin for more than 140 years.

The Concert Gala will take place at the Pius XI Catholic High School Fieldhouse, located at 135 North 76th Street. This free event is open to the public. For more information about the Gala and the Pius XI Performing Arts Academy, please visit www.PiusPAC.org.