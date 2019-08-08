Plaid Hawaii: DJ Night with Brew City Bass (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

The refreshing sound of Plaid Hawaii, which finds a blissful balance between digital and live instrumentation, can best be described as “tropidelic”. Musical selections, remixes and original productions with elements of House, Indie Dance, Psychedelic and Funk are all blended into an evolving breath of music to create an upbeat and sexy live set. A Milwaukee native, Plaid Hawaii (aka Jason Womp) has been featured at numerous major music festivals and has shared the stage with many established artists across many genres such as Odesza, GRiZ, Sam Feldt, Petit Biscuit, Matoma, Illenium, Cherub, RL Grime, Klingande, Phutureprimitive, Sunsquabi and Manic Focus. Between his extraordinary ability to adapt to any type of set and by constantly seeking to capture an emotion, rather than jumping on whatever style is trending right now; Jason’s vision and following hasn’t stopped building momentum since day one.