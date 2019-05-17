Planning for your DTG Printer purchase: Visit The NBM Show Milwaukee, WI
411 East Wisconsin Center 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Visit the OmniPrint booth (#423) at The NBM Show Milwaukee May 17 - 18, 2019. We will be showcasing our latest printing technology!
This is a great opportunity to see why our printers are the best solution for your DTG needs. Our direct to garment experts will be there to answer all of your questions. Find out how to expand your business with a FreeJet DTG printer.
Register here: https://www.omniprintonline.com/tradeshows/#form
Info
411 East Wisconsin Center 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Business