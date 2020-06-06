Plants 4 Protest Aid Fundraiser

Plant sale going on this Saturday, June 6th. We will be selling plants in exchange for donations for medical aid for protesters during our peaceful protests in the coming days. We will be stationed on the corner of Howell and Montana. If you are interested in donating plants, shoot us a message!

If you're interested in only donating medical supplies, we are always in need of:

- band aids

- masks

- hydration aids (electrolyte powders, etc.)

- hand sanitizer

- gloves

- first aid kits

-- Full link to supplies needed here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aNC8dQeY3W91P23waE6_4YGkTWBGrwTEpqlV5G5hQtQ/edit?usp=sharing