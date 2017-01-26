Poems of Resistance Book Launch

Event time: 7:00 pm

GREAT, a locally curated publication inspired by the 2016 presidential election will be celebrating a launch party featuring a reading and special book signing at Art Bar in Riverwest on February 1st, 7pm.

Wisconsin poets will read works from the book alongside their own poems, and write anonymous messages of love and subversion in purchased copies of GREAT. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy time to speak with poets and have books signed.

GREAT is an anonymous anthology of poems saturated with resistance, fortitude, and subversion written by poets across the United States. The collection raises a hopeful, determined, chilling, and sometimes brutal voice, honoring the lived experiences and determination of a wide range of people.

GREAT will be available for purchase at the launch party, as well as Amazon. Royalties from book sales will benefit the Standing Rock Healer Medic Council and the Milwaukee, WI chapter of SURJ.

Price: Free