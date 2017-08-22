Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint

Google Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 7:00pm

Price: Free

Info
Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Words
Google Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint - 2017-09-28 00:00:00