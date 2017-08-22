Poetry Reading: Mark Tardi, Rebecca Eland, Stacy Blint

Rebecca Eland Wenrick is the author of Within the Hour / Arrives, then Steady Pace with the Hour (Plein Air Editions), and Pagesâ€”a translation from the Spanish, the poetry of Leonardo Cruz Parcero. Rebecca earned her B.A at Naropa University and an M.F.A at Saint Mary’s College of California. She has had the pleasure to perform with dancers from the Boulder Ballet, and to participate with such poetry projects as “Seeding the John Muir Way,” Edinburgh and Glasgow Scotland. She occasionally teaches at Deer Park Institute, India and currently lives in the mountains of Boulder, Colorado.

Stacy Blint is a multidisciplinary artist and writer. Based on the premise that with each breath we are erased a little Disappearing Books is an ongoing multidisciplinary project.

Stacy cultivates a daily studio practice. Currently she is in the process of documenting The Art Bunker, a site specific environment that draws on a strong affinity with one of her earliest influences, the Wisconsin artist Mary Nohl.

At present Stacy lives in Wisconsin and enjoys it’s rich and not so distant history of pioneers and settlers. Her poems have appeared in Big Bridge, The White Wall Review, Matchbook Magazine, and Drupe Fruits. She is the author of the chapbook 13 Golden Hooks (Saint Earl Press). Her writing has also been featured in the book for the album Death Blues, Ensemble. Professionally she works as a creative director.

Mark Tardi is originally from Chicago and he earned his MFA from Brown University. His publications include the books The Circus of Trust (Dalkey Archive, 2017), Airport music (Burning Deck, 2013), and Euclid Shudders (Litmus Press, 2004). He guest-edited an issue of the literary journal Aufgabe devoted to contemporary Polish poetry and poetics and has translated poetry from the Polish by Kacper Bartczak, Miron BiaÅ‚oszewski, Monika Mosiewicz, and PrzemysÅ‚aw Owczarek.

A former Fulbright scholar, he lives with his wife and two dogs in a village in central Poland and is on faculty at the University of ÅÃ³dÅº.