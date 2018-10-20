Poetry Reading: Soham Patel and Lauren Russell

Join us for an evening with Soham Patel and Lauren Russell!

Soham Patel is a Kundiman fellow and an assistant editor at Fence and The Georgia Review. Her chapbooks include and nevermind the storm (Portable Press @ Yo-Yo Labs, 2013) New Weather Drafts (Portable Press @ Yo-Yo Labs, 2016), and in airplane and other poems (oxeye, 2018). She is the author of the full-length collections to afar from afar (Civil Coping Mechanisms, 2018) and ever really hear it (Subito, 2018), winner of the 2017 Subito Prize.

Lauren Russell’s first full-length book, What’s Hanging on the Hush, came out from Ahsahta Press in 2017. Lauren is also the author of the chapbook Dream-Clung, Gone (Brooklyn Arts Press, 2012). A 2017 National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellow in Poetry, she has also received support from Cave Canem, The Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, VIDA / The Home School, the Rose O'Neill Literary House, the Millay Colony, and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Her work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Academy of American Poets' Poem-a-Day, boundary 2, jubilat, The Brooklyn Rail, Cream City Review, and Bettering American Poetry 2015, among others. She is a research assistant professor and is assistant director of the Center for African American Poetry and Poetics at the University of Pittsburgh.