Poetry Reading: Tom Pickard and Mike Hauser

Join us for an evening with Tom Pickard and Mike Hauser!

We’ll be celebrating the publication of Mike Hauser’s Advanced Baby Syndrome (Sodear/UDP, 2018) and Tom Pickard’s Fiends Fell (Flood Editions, 2017) with readings by both of the authors. This event is part of ongoing series, generously funded by the Poetry Foundation, that pairs regional and national/international poets with recently released collections of poetry.

Mike Hauser’s books include Advanced Baby Syndrome (Sodear/UDP, 2018) and Red And White Balloons (Adjunct Press, 2015). He has lived in Milwaukee since 2002 and curated reading series such as Too Close For Comfort, Salacious Banter, and Ineluctable Place. His work has appeared in West Wind Review, Bright Pink Mosquito, and Delirious Hem, among other places.

Born in 1946, Tom Pickard grew up in the working-class suburbs of Newcastle upon Tyne, England. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including Fiends Fell (Flood Editions, 2017), Winter Migrants (Carcanet, 2016), Ballad of Jamie Allan (Flood Editions, 2007), and The Dark Months of May (Flood Editions, 2004). In addition to his poetry, he has compiled several books of oral history, Jarrow March (Allison & Busby, 1981) and We Make Ships (Secker & Warbourgh, 1989). He has also directed and produced a number of documentary films for British television on the subject of shipbuilding and “work,” as well as a film on Roy Fisher, Birmingham’s What I Think With. About Pickard, Robert Creeley wrote “His poems are unique in their apparently simple clarity and music, and echo in mind long, long after one has heard or read them.”

This is part of a series of readings celebrating new and recent poetry publications. The series has been generously funded by the Poetry Foundation, publishers of Poetry Magazine who work to raise poetry to a more visible and influential position in our culture.