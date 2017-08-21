Polish Beer & Vodka Experience

Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

Event time: 7pm-10pm

"Learn, Taste & Experience" Polish Beer & Vodka Experience 

Sample a variety of flavored and unflavored Vodkas along with a variety of Polish Beers. Cash Bar and Specialty Drinks Available. Snacks and Raffles. Free Commemorative Beer Glass for Tasting Participants (while supplies last).

$25 Per Person, $15 for Non-Tasting Participants. Call the Polish Center to get your tickets today - (414) 529-2140

Price: $25 Per Person, $15 Per Non-Tasting Participant

Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
