"Learn, Taste & Experience" Polish Beer & Vodka Experience Friday, September 22, 2017, 7-10 p.m.

Sample a variety of flavored and unflavored Vodkas along with a variety of Polish Beers. Cash Bar and Specialty Drinks Available. Snacks and Raffles. Free Commemorative Beer Glass for Tasting Participants (while supplies last).

$25 Per Person, $15 for Non-Tasting Participants. Call the Polish Center to get your tickets today - (414) 529-2140

www.polishcenterofwisconsin.org

