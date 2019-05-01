Politely Angry Tour
Puddler's Hall 2461 S. St. Clair St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Comedian Krish Mohan explores various social, political and philosophical issues, such as war culture, immigration, economics and more with his quick wit and quirky attitude. Described as “dangerously perceptive and honest but somehow still loving and inclusive,” the show will make you think and laugh at the same time.
Activist, Comedy