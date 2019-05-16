Political Open Mic: K12 Education

Join NEWaukee and Bridge the City as we discuss innovation in K12 education in Milwaukee. Our Political Open Mic will give residents, elected officials, nonprofit leaders, and the business community a platform to share solutions to the challenges they face in our community around education.

We hope to foster respect and positivity between attendees and speakers to create civic dialogue and develop attitudes focused on productive solutions rather than ideological tribes. Come with an open mind and be ready to share your voice!